KBC Group NV Trims Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.12% of Steel Dynamics worth $23,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.81. The stock had a trading volume of 902,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,354. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.81.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.44.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

