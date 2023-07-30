KBC Group NV Sells 234,760 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,361 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 234,760 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Starbucks worth $99,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.25. 5,321,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,318. The firm has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.42.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.19.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

