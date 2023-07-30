KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,935 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 13,891 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $18,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE PXD traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.40. 1,160,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,260. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

