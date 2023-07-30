KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 464,756 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Fortive worth $17,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Fortive by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.00. 1,842,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average of $68.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $57.43 and a twelve month high of $77.63.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

