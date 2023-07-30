KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 218.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,215 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $55,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lam Research by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after buying an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,226,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,930,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.47.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Up 2.8 %

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX traded up $19.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $721.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $627.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $724.07.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

