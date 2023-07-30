KBC Group NV Raises Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 67,229 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $20,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,489,000 after buying an additional 357,868 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in LKQ by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,704,000 after acquiring an additional 762,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LKQ by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in LKQ by 0.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,345,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $473,670,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. LKQ’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

