KBC Group NV Purchases 365,807 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 832.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,807 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Centene worth $25,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.88.

Centene Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,129,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,627. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $98.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.28.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.