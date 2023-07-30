KBC Group NV Purchases 28,136 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 162.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,136 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $25,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in MSCI by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,633,000 after buying an additional 27,180 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 5.0% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 14.0% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 0.3% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $550.28. 411,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,166. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.18. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The company had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.83.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

