KBC Group NV Has $239.47 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,588 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.2% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KBC Group NV owned 0.12% of Salesforce worth $239,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after acquiring an additional 450,250 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,801,441,000 after purchasing an additional 147,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,468 shares of company stock valued at $216,658,586 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $225.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,239,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,490. The firm has a market cap of $219.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

