KBC Group NV Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.15% of McKesson worth $71,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCK traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $402.89. 806,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,336. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $326.19 and a 1 year high of $429.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

About McKesson

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

