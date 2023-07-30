KBC Group NV Buys 89,524 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,524 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $61,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 38.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 8.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 31,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

ADI traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,683. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

