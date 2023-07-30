KBC Group NV Buys 19,645 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $22,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.67. 1,279,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,611. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.