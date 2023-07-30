KBC Group NV Acquires 37,427 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 130.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,427 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $18,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $17,179,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $357.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.19.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $265.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,169,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,422. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.15 and a 200 day moving average of $286.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

