KBC Group NV Acquires 37,066 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $232.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,595,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,571. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.20. The stock has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

