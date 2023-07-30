KBC Group NV Acquires 149,127 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,127 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $81,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,546,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.16.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

