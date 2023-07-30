Kava (KAVA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.86 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Kava has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003023 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $585.95 million and $11.86 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00045301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00030819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 661,021,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 661,013,102 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

