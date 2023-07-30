KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF) Short Interest Update

KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,900 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 281,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,669.5 days.

KATITAS Price Performance

Shares of KTITF remained flat at C$17.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. KATITAS has a 52-week low of C$17.50 and a 52-week high of C$17.50.

KATITAS Company Profile

KATITAS CO., Ltd. purchases, refurbishes, remodels, and sells used homes to individuals and families in Japan. The company was formerly known as Yasuragi Co, Ltd. and changed its name to KATITAS CO., Ltd. in 2013. KATITAS CO., Ltd. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kiryu-shi, Japan.

