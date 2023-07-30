Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Short Interest Up 109.5% in July

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of JUPWW remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. Jupiter Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

About Jupiter Wellness

jupiter wellness, inc. operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (cbd) consumer product development company. it develops various therapeutic and medical use for cbd in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. the company markets cbd-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the canisun brand.

