Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Short Interest Up 109.5% in July

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance
Shares of JUPWW remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. Jupiter Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.
About Jupiter Wellness
