JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $425.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $315.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $325.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after buying an additional 1,172,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

