Joystick (JOY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $15.16

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $662,212.98 and $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00021031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017378 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014227 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,377.23 or 0.99989528 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Joystick

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

