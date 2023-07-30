Journey Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $93.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,665,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,994. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.15. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

