Journey Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Journey Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $5.22 on Friday, hitting $205.98. 2,260,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,888. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

