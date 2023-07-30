Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $20.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2,563.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,151 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.2% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

QUAL stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.93. The stock had a trading volume of 896,964 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.