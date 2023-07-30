Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $11.47 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5,053.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $53.19. 1,232,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,784. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

