Journey Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,856 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,795,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.64.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,439 shares of company stock valued at $29,336,675 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

