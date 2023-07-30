Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,749 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Crown Castle by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,994,000 after acquiring an additional 451,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.06.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $108.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.22 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.90.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

