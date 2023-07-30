Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires 8,579 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.6% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.85. 8,000,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,573,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $266.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 144.86%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

