Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires 601 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 143.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 41,656 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 295,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 9,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,595,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,571. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.20.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

