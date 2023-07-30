Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Lifted by Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $70.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.42.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

