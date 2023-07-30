Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,090 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,553,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.2 %

JCI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.19. 3,767,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,875. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.45. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.