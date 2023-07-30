John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Bought by Hill Island Financial LLC

Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC owned about 2.51% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $18,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, TNF LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. TNF LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 33,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,755. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $56.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

