JMP Securities Cuts OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $53.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.15.

OneMain stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.70.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 75.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,461,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

