Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14.27 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $14.27 million and $309,542.94 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021412 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,345.40 or 1.00048093 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00844122 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $304,654.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

