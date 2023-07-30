Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $14.31 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.31 million and $315,185.79 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014251 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,356.66 or 1.00007320 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00841984 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $312,397.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

