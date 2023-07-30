Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.67.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.45. Jamf has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $27.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Jamf had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $132.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $44,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $44,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 26,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $578,371.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,074.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,582 shares of company stock worth $2,819,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Jamf during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Deepwater Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $713,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jamf by 33.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.