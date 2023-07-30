J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.38.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.37. 2,268,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

