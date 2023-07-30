J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 6,295 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $32,688,000,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,552,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $79.33. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

