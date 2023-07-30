J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter worth $53,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

NYSE:LSI traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.10. 7,208,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.40 and a 200 day moving average of $126.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 83.53%.

LSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

