J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Invests $812,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,539,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.71.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,795. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.41 and its 200 day moving average is $280.41. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

