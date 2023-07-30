J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $689,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,415,280,000 after buying an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.23. 20,668,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,583,346. The company has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.