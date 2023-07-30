J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Argus cut their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.12.

AMGN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.37. 1,889,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

