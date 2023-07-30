J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Acquires 1,470 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,537,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after acquiring an additional 221,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,157,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,756,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT traded up $5.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.54. The stock had a trading volume of 907,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,301. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.69 and a 200-day moving average of $179.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $156.28 and a one year high of $206.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.30.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,614 shares of company stock worth $2,213,392. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

