Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Up 63.4% in July

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the June 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IZOZF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. Izotropic has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.64.

Izotropic Corporation, a MedTech company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and 3D CT breast imaging platform for the earlier detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

