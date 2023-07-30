Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 84 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 593.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,400,000 after buying an additional 75,508 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 119,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 61,224 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $147.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.34. 997,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.40. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.86%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

