Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 53 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Israel Discount Bank of New York cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in American Tower were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,259,000 after buying an additional 199,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 650,078 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

American Tower Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,641. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a PE ratio of 91.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.59.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

