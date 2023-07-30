Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 350 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.41. 11,595,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,454,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

