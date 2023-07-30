Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 175 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.3% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 48,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 54.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.1% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.8% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $6,336,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE NSC traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $236.66. 1,281,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.26. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.08.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.