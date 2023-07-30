Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,843 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in NIKE were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NIKE by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after buying an additional 2,232,240 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.62. 5,993,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,131,058. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

