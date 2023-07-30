Israel Discount Bank of New York Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $196.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,612,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,512,098. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

