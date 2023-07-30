iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Purchased by Aspire Capital Advisors LLC

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 646,015 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,777,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,464,000 after buying an additional 297,664 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 465,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after buying an additional 245,570 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,043,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,391,000 after buying an additional 234,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 524,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after buying an additional 192,024 shares in the last quarter.

IFRA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.07. 154,490 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

